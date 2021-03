Friday was a successful day for Donegal jockeys, with three from the county picking up wins.

Martin Harley was the first to ride a winner when he won on board 11/4 shot Rafiki for trainer Alan King in Lingfield.

Then, Oisin Orr rode his first winner of the season on board Jered Maddox who went off at 5/1.

The final win of the day came from Dylan Browne McMonagle who was a winner on 11/4 shot Grandmaster Flash for trainer Joseph O'Brien.

The win was the Letterkenny jockey's fifth of the season.