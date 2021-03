Both Finn Harps and Derry City played their final games of the 2021 pre season on Saturday afternoon.

Finn Harps earned a 1-0 win over Cork City with their goal coming from Tony McNamee.

As for Derry City, they played out a 2-2 draw with Shamrock Rovers II with David Parkhouse and Danny Lupano finding the net for the Candystripes.

Both sides get their Premier Division campaign underway on Saturday March 20, Harps begin at home to Bohs while Derry are away to Longford United.