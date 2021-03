Police in Derry have charged a 34-year-old man with a number of drugs-related offences, including possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

Police say he is due to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court today, Saturday 13 March.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

This follows the search of a house in Derry on Thursday.