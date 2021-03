Donegal man Carl McHugh suffered defeat in the Indian Super League Final on Saturday.

His ATK Mohun Bagan side were beaten 2-1 by Mumbai City in the decider.

ATK had taken the lead through David Williams after 18 minutes but conceded an own goal just 11 minutes later.

The game looked as though it would end in a draw before Bipin Singh netted the winner for Mumbai on the 90th minute meaning they would clinch the title.