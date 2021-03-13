Concerns raised over copper pipe erosion in West Donegal

Concern has been raised over the erosion of copper pipes in households in West Donegal.

The issue is said to be confined to the Cloughaneely area which one local councillor says is a result of a chemical contained in the water in the local treatment plant.

It's believed there is no threat to health.

Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig is calling on Irish Water to urgently resolve the matter:

In response to questions from Highland Radio News, Irish Water says they are satisfied that the quality of the water supplied in the areas referred to complies fully with regulations.

They say erosion of customers' internal pipework may be attributed to the acidity of the treated water, age and quality of materials used during construction.

Full response from Irish Water below:

"Irish Water can confirm that public drinking water in the Gortahork, Falcarragh, Magheraroarty and Cloughaneely areas is supplied from the Gortahork/Falcarragh Water Treatment Plant at Ardsbeg. Irish Water is regulated under Drinking Water Regulations SI No. S.I. No. 464/2017 and S.I. No. 122/2014 and we are satisfied that the quality of the water supplied in the aforementioned areas complies fully with Part 1, Tables A, B and C of the Drinking Water Regulations for Microbiological, Chemical and Indicator Parameters.

Irish Water continuously analyse all our drinking water supplies to ensure that they meet our customers’ expectations, do not pose a threat to public health and operate efficiently in accordance with prescribed statutory regulations. Irish Water is satisfied that the treatment process, chemicals used and analytical results relating to the Gortahork/Falcarragh Water Supply Scheme meets all regulatory standards and criteria.

Erosion of customers internal pipework may be attributed to the acidity of the treated water, age and quality of materials used during construction. Irish Water is satisfied the pH of drinking water supplied at Gortahork/Falcarragh as an indicator of acidity fully complies within the Regulations and falls within the pH Range required i.e. between 6.5 and 9.5."