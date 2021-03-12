Renewed calls for NW to be prioritised in fallout of Covid-19 and Brexit

There are renewed calls on the Government to prioritise the North West in terms of counteracting the effects of Covid and Brexit.

It's widely thought that the region is particularly exposed to the impacts of both with Ibec advising that investment in the tourism and hospitality sector is imperative in the years ahead.

The groups which represents Irish business has also stated that connectivity and accessibility will be more important than ever post-crisis to support the sector going forward.

Ibec North West Regional Director, Terry McNamara says the North West has real economic potential and feels that the Government could be doing a lot more to capitalise on that: