The Government has been criticised once again for the slow rollout of the National Broadband Plan in Donegal.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle told Minister Eamonn Ryan this week that the county cannot remain ‘the forgotten county’ in broadband roll-out.

Latest figures reveal that just 4,042 of 178,000 premises in Donegal have been surveyed as part of the initiative.

Speaking in the Dail, Deputy Pringle accused Minister Ryan of leaving Donegal behind again: