Checks on agricultural products headed from Ireland to Britain won't kick in until Autumn.

Goods of animal and plant origin were supposed to be inspected on their way into port as part of the post-Brexit trade deal.

UK Minister Michael Gove says firms need more time to prepare for the changes.

Lisa Chambers, Fianna Fáil's spokesperson on Brexit, says no matter how it's come about, it's a lucky break for Irish exporters: