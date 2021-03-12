Europeans could be key for Sam and Chloe Magee

Donegal will be well represented at the upcoming European Badminton Championships in the Ukraine at the end of next month.

With the event doubling up as Olympic qualification, Sam and Chloe Magee will continue their journey to qualify for Tokyo in the mixed doubles.

The duo will also compete in the All-England Championships next week and the Orleans Masters Olympic qualifying event in the lead up to the Europeans.

Sam and Chloe previously won bronze medals at the 2017 European's in Denmark and at the European Games in Minsk in 2019.

Rachel Darragh will play in the women's singles in the Ukraine and in the doubles with Paul Reynolds while Joshua Magee will line out on court in the mens doubles with Reynolds.

The championships will take place in Kyiv Ukraine from April 27th to May 2nd.

Team Ireland for European Championships.

Women’s Singles: Rachael Darragh

Men’s Singles: Nhat Nguyen

Women’s Doubles: Kate frost & Moya Ryan

Men’s Doubles: Joshua Magee & Paul Reynolds

Mixed Doubles: - Sam Magee & Chloe Magee

- Paul Reynolds & Rachael Darragh