€18.1m Urban Regeneration Project announced for Letterkenny

An €18.1 million Urban Regeneration Project has been confirmed for Letterkenny.

The project is set to include a revamp of the Market Square and Cathedral Quarter area to include a new tourism centre as well as renewal works on Lower Main Street and the revival of the Old Courthouse into an enterprise centre and a transport hub for the town centre.

13.6 million euro will be funded by the Government and 4.5 million by Donegal County Council.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says when complete, the people of Letterkenny will see a significant impact as a result:

Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District, Councillor Donal Coyle says the project is a game changer for the town: