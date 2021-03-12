Commitment of OPW to Letterkenny questioned

The commitment of the Office of Public Works to Letterkenny is being questioned, with the local Municipal District hearing a call this week for an urgent meeting with OPW officials to discuss their plans for the town.

The issue was raised by Councillor Ciaran Brogan, who says members were given commitments over a year ago that work would be done on Oldtown Bridge. Now, he says, the OPW is rowing back on that commitment, suggesting that the work isn't necessary.

Cllr Brogan says the future development of the Swilly depends on the OPW, and with that in mind, a meeting is essential: