Carndonagh GP advises patients to cross the border for vaccines

A GP practice in County Donegal is encouraging people to go across the border to get a Covid vaccine if they can.

The Millbrae surgery in Carndonagh had been due to receive a batch of vaccines this week, but the HSE now says there will not be a further delivery until the end of the month.

A high percentage of people from north Donegal work in Derry, and are eligible to get the vaccine in Northern Ireland.

Dr Seamus Kelly says if patients are entitled to receive the vaccine in the North, they should do so.........