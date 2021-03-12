Calls for bigger focus on East Donegal tourism

There are renewed calls for a bigger focus on east Donegal tourism.

It's thought that the Lifford/Stranorlar Municipal District is at a big disadvantage as it's the only electoral area with no coastline and therefore, doesn't have the same tourism opportunities as other areas.

A tourism fund set up by Donegal County Council in November of 2020 had a €500,000 budget with €100,000 going each MD.

At the latest Economic Development meeting, Cllr Martin Harley says without attractions like the Wild Atlantic Way, the money won't go very far, and believes a big project is needed for the area: