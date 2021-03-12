646 new Covid 19 cases, 19 in Donegal

646 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in the Republic this evening, with 10 new deaths reported.
There were 19 new cases in Donegal, which now has a 14 day incidence rate of 141.3 cases per 100,000 people, compared to the national figure of 159.3.
There have now been 225,820 Covid 19 cases confirmed since the pandemic began, with 4,518 Covid related deaths.
Meanwhile, a further 208 cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland today, with one additional Covid related death.
Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 10 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
4 deaths occurred in March, 1 in February, 1 in January and 4 are under investigation.
The median age of those who died was 67 years and the age range was 41 - 83 years.
There has been a total of 4,518* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Thursday 11th March, the HPSC has been notified of 646 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 225,820** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 311 are men / 332 are women
- 74% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 30 years old
- 243 in Dublin, 80 in Kildare, 45 in Meath, 35 in Galway, 34 in Offaly and the remaining 209 cases are spread across 20 other counties***.
As of 8am today, 344 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 87 are in ICU. 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of March 9th, 553,161 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 396,089 people have received their first dose
- 157,072 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
ENDS//
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 4,518 confirmed cases reflects this.
**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 225,820 confirmed cases reflects this.
***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 11 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today's cases**
(to midnight 11Mar2021)
|5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population
(to 11Mar2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days
(to 11Mar2021)
|Ireland
|646
|523
|159.3
|7,588
|Longford
|15
|13
|464.9
|190
|Offaly
|34
|23
|370.7
|289
|Dublin
|243
|213
|240
|3,234
|Meath
|45
|30
|208.7
|407
|Kildare
|80
|46
|197.7
|440
|Westmeath
|12
|8
|194.9
|173
|Limerick
|31
|26
|184.2
|359
|Louth
|19
|14
|181.6
|234
|Donegal
|19
|20
|141.3
|225
|Mayo
|14
|10
|134.9
|176
|Carlow
|<5
|4
|124.7
|71
|Galway
|35
|23
|123.2
|318
|Laois
|<5
|4
|118.1
|100
|Tipperary
|7
|10
|115.3
|184
|Roscommon
|9
|5
|113.1
|73
|Monaghan
|8
|5
|107.5
|66
|Wicklow
|15
|10
|99.7
|142
|Waterford
|7
|10
|95.5
|111
|Clare
|6
|4
|93.4
|111
|Wexford
|8
|7
|78.1
|117
|Cavan
|<5
|3
|77.5
|59
|Sligo
|<5
|5
|76.3
|50
|Kerry
|7
|5
|65
|96
|Cork
|20
|20
|55.8
|303
|Kilkenny
|0
|2
|46.4
|46
|Leitrim
|<5
|1
|43.7
|14
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7-day incidence 77.2
- 5-day moving average 523