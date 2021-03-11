Ball rolling on vaccine for Donegal’s Pharmacy staff

It's been confirmed that scheduling for pharmacy staff in Donegal to get their Covid-19 vaccines will begin tomorrow.

The news from the HSE puts an end to big concern locally among pharmacists and their staff locally that while their counterparts in other counties got the jab, there was no timeline for Donegal.

Staff will be expected to be a big part of the vaccination programme in the months ahead and they are to be notified when they will get the jab from tomorrow morning.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says its positive news: