The Score – 11/03/21

The Score is broadcast Thursday evenings after the News from 7.05pm.

With the new League of Ireland Premier Division season almost upon us we hear from both the Finn Harps and Derry City camps ahead of their openers on Saturday week against Bohemians and Longford.

Diarmaid Doherty has been speaking with Harps Ethan Boyle, Will Seymore and Mark Anthony McGinley while Kevin McLaughlin attended the Derry Media Day on Thursday and linked up with Manager Declan Devine, Ciaran Coll and City Captain Eoin Toal.