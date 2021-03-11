SIPTU members open to negotiations of Irish Water transfer

SIPTU says their members working in councils across the country are open to negotiations after it was announced they are prepared to strike if they are forcibly transferred to Irish Water.

Crucial talks with the government, Irish Water and Trade Unions will take place in the coming weeks.

SIPTU Public Administration and Community Division Organiser, Adrian Kane says thousands of their members have made it clear that they will not accept any attempt by Government to force them into Irish Water and they are fully prepared to take strike action.

He says there is an opportunity to resolve the issue: