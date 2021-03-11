A reported rise in racist incidents in Derry and Strabane has been described as 'deeply disturbing'.

The district recorded the biggest increase in racist incidents in the North last year, as well as the second-largest increase in racist crimes.

Of the 47 racist hate crimes recorded in the Derry and Strabane policing area last year, outcomes such as charges or cautions were recorded in just four cases from April to December.

MLA Sinéad McLaughlin believes more can be done to ensure victims are adequately supported: