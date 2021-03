A Donegal Deputy has called on the Taoiseach to expand the remit and autonomy of credit unions.

It comes following the decision by Ulster Bank to close 5 of its branches in Donegal and Bank of Ireland withdrawing from 5 towns in the county.

Deputy Thomas Pringle believes this is an opportunity for Credit Unions and Post Offices to pick up the pieces and thrive.

Speaking in the Dail, he told Micheal Martin that credit unions are “the lifeline of many communities”: