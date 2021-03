NPHET will meet later to discuss nursing home visits and if there can be a 'vaccine bonus' for residents in the coming weeks.

Any measures will likely form part of new recommendations to government ahead of the expected easing of restrictions in April.

It comes as a further 631 new Covid-19 cases have been reported, along with 47 deaths.

Consultant in infectious diseases, Dr Eoghan De Barra, says having slightly different rules for those who're vaccinated is a good idea: