Midlands NW MEP welcomes Future of Europe initiative

An ambitious EU plan to engage citizens around the bloc to shape its future is underway.

The presidents of the European Commission, Parliament and Council signed a joint declaration on the Conference on the Future of Europe.

Its aim is to enable citizens to participate in reshaping EU policies and institutions.

Those behind the initiative say people will be able to take part in many events and debates across the EU, as well as having a say through a multilingual digital platform.

Some people are sceptical that it will amount to nothing more than a grand talking shop.

But Midlands North West MEP Maria Walsh has higher hopes for the initiative: