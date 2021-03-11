Man in critical condition following crash in Ballintra

A man is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious crash in Ballintra earlier this morning.

The collision between a van and a car occurred at Ballymagroarty, Ballintra at around 8am this morning.

The man in his 30s, the driver of the car, has been taken to Sligo University Hospital.

The road remains closed to facilitate a forensic collision investigation and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

They are urging motorists who may have camera footage, including dash-cam and who were travelling in the area between 7:30am - 8:30am to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda station.