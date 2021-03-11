Man dies following crash in south Donegal

A man has died following a crash in south Donegal.

Gardaí in Ballyshannon continue to appeal for witnesses to the fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Ballymagroarty, Ballintra on the N15, this morning at approximately 8am.

The male driver of the car, a man in his 30s, was removed to Sligo University Hospital with critical injuries and he has since passed away.

Garda forensic collision investigators have conducted their examination of the scene and the road has now reopened.

Gardaí continue to appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), who were travelling in the area between 7:30am - 8:30am to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda station.