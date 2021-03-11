MacSharry calls for banking inquiry-style investigation into Davy Stockbrokers

A South Donegal TD has called for a banking inquiry-style investigation into what happened at Davy Stockbrokers.
Marc MacSharry made the call for a full investigation at his parliamentary party meeting last night and was supported by the chair of the Oireachtas Finance Committee John McGuinness.
Davy was fined over 4 million euro last week over a conflict of interest by 16 staff in relation to a bond deal.
Deputy MacSharry, who's a member of the public accounts committee, says a special inquiry is essential: