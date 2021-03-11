Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine gets green light

The European Commission has authorised the use of Johnson and Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine across the EU.

It's after the European Medicines Agency approved its use for people from 18 years of age.

The one shot vaccine will become the fourth to be approved in Ireland, and there is an advance purchase agreement for 2.2 million doses, 600,000 of those between April and June.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says it's excellent news and yet another weapon in the fight against Covid.

Stranorlar Dr Denis McCauley, from the Irish Medical Organisation, is also welcoming today's news.