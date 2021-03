The European Medicines Agency will meet later to consider approving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for use in the EU.

The injection has a success rate of 66%, and is 100% effective at preventing hospitalisations and death.

If approved, Ireland would receive 2.2 million doses this year, but supply issues at the company could complicate plans.

Immunologist, Dr. Lara Dungan, says it's labelled as a 'gamechanger' for good reason: