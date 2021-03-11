Driver arrested for drug driving in Letterkenny

A motorist has been arrested after being found to be driving under the influence in Letterkenny.

Letterkenny Gardaí stopped a motorist in the early hours of Tuesday morning who subsequently tested positive for the presence of cocaine.

The motorist was also found to be in possession of a quantity of drugs.

An arrest was made and Gardai say court proceedings will follow.

Drivers are being reminded to never take risks when it comes to road safety and never ever drive while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.