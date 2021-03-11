Donegal Aontú hits out at Taoiseach’s reaction to calls for Churches to reopen

A Donegal Aontú representative has hit out at the Taoiseach's statement that he was 'surprised' church leaders were requesting an easing of restrictions for church services.

A number of bishops met with Micheal Martin this week, where they called for the return to normal services including the reopening of mass.

Mary T Sweeney says the Taoiseach's refusal to look at the reality of the situation is an insult to citizens of faith in Ireland.

She has described the situation regarding funerals as horrendous: