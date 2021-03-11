Devine, Coll & Toal look to Longford and new campaign

By
admin
-
Derry boss Declan Devine. Photo Stephen Doherty

Derry Manager Declan Devine is looking for the Candystrips to improve on last season but knows their Premier Division opener away to Longford will be a tough start.

There has been a huge shift in playing personal within the squad, that now has an average age of just 23.

There was a buzz around the Brandywell this weekend with the pre-season Media Day on Thursday - Kevin McLaughlin attended for Highland Radio Sport where he spoke with boss Declan Devine, Ciaran Coll and firstly City Captain Eoin Toal...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR