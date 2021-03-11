Council consider Kilmacrennan roads for improvement and maintenance programmes

Donegal County Council has pledged to examine two roads in the vicinity of Kilmacrennan to determine if they can be added to future improvement and maintenance programmes.

Cllr Michael McBride told the Letterkenny and Milford Municipal District this week that the Legnahorey Road should be included on the next roads programme.

He's also seeking a full audit of the road to Station Crossroads at Churchill, saying not only does it carry agricultural traffic and tourist traffic to Gartan and Glenveagh, but it's also become an alternative route into Letterkenny for many people: