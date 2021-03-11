British Government revises timetable for introduction of border checks

The British Government's revised its timetable for the introduction of border checks on the import of some goods from the EU.

A number of measures will be introduced in October with other checks starting in January and March next year.

It's the second time the introduction of the checks have been delayed.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove says the disruption caused by the pandemic had lasted longer and has been deeper than anticipated.

He insists they had listened to businesses who had called for more time to prepare for the new arrangements.