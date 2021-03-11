Boyle, Seymore & McGinley talk new Harps season

The Finn Harps players have been continuing with their pre-season work outs as they target a positive start to the new Premier Division season which kicks off on Saturday week the 20th March against Bohemians at Finn Park.

There has been a bit of change around the Ballybofey club with seven new signings joining the troop in addition to the large number that resigned from last year.

Highland’s commentator Diarmaid Doherty attended training this week where he spoke to a few of the familiar and new faces with the Harps, among the returning Ethan Boyle and American Will Seymore who hopes to make an impact in his second year in the League of Ireland...

Mark Anthony McGinley is facing into a third season of top flight football. The Harps goalkeeper doesn’t so much enjoy pre-season but is excited to get back playing Premier Division football….