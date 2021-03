35 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Donegal this evening.

Nationally, there is a total of 592 new cases nationwide along with 10 additional deaths recorded.

The death toll has now passed 4,500, exactly one year after the first death was reported.

The reproduction number has risen slightly over the past week, to between 0.6 and 1.

Professor Philip Nolan, who chairs NPHET's modelling group, says the decline in cases has slowed down: