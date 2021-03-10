Urgent calls for Government to prioritise Donegal fishing sector

There are urgent calls on the Government to prioritise the Donegal fishing sector in Brexit funding.

There are genuine fears that the county is set to take the biggest hit from the Brexit fallout with fishing fleets to lose around 81% of tonnes of its normal quota.

It's thought that a greater proportion of the Brexit adjustment fund allocated to the county would counteract some of the effects.

Speaking during a Donegal County Council Fisheries Committee today, Minister Charlie McConalogue says he is doing all he can to alleviate the 'big burden' facing local fishermen:

At the meeting, the Minister also announced an increase in funding for Local Authority capital projects to €3.6m for 2021.