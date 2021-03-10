Majority of Level 5 restrictions could be extended to mid May

The majority of Level 5 restrictions look set to be extended until the middle of May.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said decisions on a limited re-opening will be made in the week before April 5th and last for 6 weeks.

The re-opening of home building, the lifting of the 5km travel rule and some small meet-ups outdoors are among the measures being considered for April.

That level of restriction is set to last until mid-May with Micheál Martin telling the Dáil the country can't let its guard down quickly.