The Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce has launched a survey for local businesses.

The main objective of the survey is to gather information on the challenges facing businesses over the past year.

The data will then be collated and will in turn influence themes that will be focused on the Chamber throughout 2021.

The survey takes about 5 minutes to complete and you can take part by clicking the link below:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KG8QWD8