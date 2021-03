The Cathaoirleah of the Inishowen Municipal District has described the Covid-19 vaccine rollout north of the peninsula as 'dire'.

North Inishowen is facing yet another setback due to supply problems with surgeries in Carndonagh told yesterday that they won't be getting any more vaccines until the end of March.

It has led to fears locally over possible delays to other cohorts.

Councillor Albert Doherty has contacted the HSE directly in regards to the issue: