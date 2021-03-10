Bishop pleads with Government for religious services to resume

The Bishop of Raphoe is calling for normal church services to resume when the current lockdown eases.

Easter celebrations are set to be missed now a second year while only 10 people are currently permitted to attend a funeral.

The Taoiseach has stated that he is unable to make any guarantees about when Masses can resume.

They are currently taking place online only under level 5 restrictions - except for small funerals and weddings.

Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian says people are struggling without the outlet of religious services: