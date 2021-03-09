Two men wanted in connection with alleged assault in Buncrana

Two men are wanted in connection with an alleged assault in Buncrana.

The incident happened in the Swan Park area last Tuesday evening.

Gardaí were alerted to the fact that an injured male youth had been discovered at that location shortly after 5.30pm.

An ambulance was called for the youth as he sustained injuries, none of which were life threatening.

It is believed that the male in question was assaulted by two males, in their early 20's, both wearing jackets and jeans and there is a possibility that one of the males may have been wearing glasses.

Anyone who was in the area of Swan Park or on the Cockhill road between 5pm and 5.30pm and observed these two males or if anyone was in that area who had a dash-cam are being asked to contact Gardai in Buncrana.