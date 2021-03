It's been claimed that pharmacy staff in Donegal have still been given no timeline as to when they will get the Covid-19 vaccine.

This is despite their counterparts in the likes of Cavan and Monaghan already getting the jab.

Pharmacists and their staff are expected to be a big part of the vaccine rollout and it was thought that all staff would be prioritised for the jab in the first instance.

Urgent clarity is being sought from the HSE regarding the issue by Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn: