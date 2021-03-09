Man arrested during search in Derry’s Creggan estate

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit have this morning carried out an arrest operation in Derry.

The PSNI say local officers supported TIU detectives during a search and arrest operation in Creggan, as part of an ongoing investigation into a number of violent gun attacks on members of the community over recent months.

A 39 year old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act, and a number of electronic items seized, including mobile phones. He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.