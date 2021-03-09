Forklift driven during trespassing incident in Twin Towns

Gardaí are seeking information in relation to a trespassing incident that occurred at a major building site in Millbrae, Stranorlar.

The incident is said to have happened between Monday, March 1st at 5.30pm and Tuesday March 2nd at 7am.

A forklift was driven around the building site at some stage between those times but was not damaged.

It is unknown as of yet whether entry was gained by a person or a group of people.

CCTV will be viewed and investigations will continue.

Gardai are eager to establish what occurred as a major construction is underway at the site in question and it could prove very dangerous for people to be present on the site unlawfully.

There was no damage caused and nothing was stolen but Gardai are keen to prevent this occurring again as sites such as these are not safe places to be without the proper safety training and knowledge and the last thing we want is a tragedy.

If anybody observed anyone in or around the site between those times, please call Gardaí in Letterkenny.