Donegal’s Thatch Repair Grant Scheme now open

Donegal County Council's award-winning Thatch Repair Grant Scheme has opened for applications.

Now in its third year, the scheme assists the owners and occupiers of thatched dwellings and businesses with their maintenance and repair.

Donegal is home to one of the largest surviving concentrations of thatch structures in Ireland with over 20 thatched buildings on the Record of Protected Structures for the county but it's thought that there many more eligible for inclusion.

Since its introduction in 2019, the Thatch Repair Grant Scheme has supported 38 thatch repair projects in the county.

The grant scheme provides advice to owners on the conservation of thatched roofs, allocates funding for small-scale thatch repairs and helps homeowners carry out necessary repairs under conservation supervision.

The scheme is open for applications until 12 noon on Monday, April 12 and is funded by Donegal County Council and The Heritage Council.

Advice on all of these grants schemes and application forms are available from the County Donegal Heritage Office and the Conservation Office of Donegal County Council and at donegalcoco.ie/heritage.