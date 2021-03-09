Council to write to BOI calling for reversal in closure decision

Donegal County Council is to write to the Bank of Ireland, urging the company to reverse a decision to close three of its branches in west Donegal.

The bank announced last week it's to shut five branches in total in Donegal however west of the county will be arguably worst affected by this decision, with Glenties, Dungloe and Bunbeg all set to go.

An emergency motion was brought forward to the latest sitting of the Glenties MD on the issue by Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher.

Cllr Gallagher says the move will have devastating consequences for west Donegal and Bank Of Ireland must reconsider: