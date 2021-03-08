Petition to Minister calling for more addiction services in Derry

Sinn Féin MLA is presenting a petition to the health minister today calling for more addiction services in Derry.

The petition was set up by Tamzin White after her mother passed away in January.

Foyle MLA Karen Mullan has commended Tamzin for her courage and bravery and her campaign for detox services and increased support for people battling addiction.

The petition has now been signed by over 8,000 people from across the city.

Ms Mullan said substance addiction is a serious problem in the north west and every avenue must be explored to deliver the best possible service for those in need: