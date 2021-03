A Strabane Cllr is calling for more resources for younger people in the area following a weekend incident of anti-social behaviour.

Five teenagers arrested by police following the incident in Strabane on Saturday night have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The arrests were made following a report that a group of four boys, aged between 15 and 17, had been attacked in the Ballycolman estate.

Local Cllr Paul Gallagher says condemning those responsible is not the answer: