Mícheál Naughton on continuing to build GAA relationships

Mícheál Naughton is starting his first week as the new President of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association.

The Sligo native, representing Donegal and Ulster, took over the position from outgoing Marie Hickey at the weekend's congress.

Michal is the 13th different President of the LGFA since its inception in 1974 and only the second from Ulster.

He will now preside for the next four years and lead the LGFA into its 50th year in existence in 2024.

Speaking on the Nine Til Noon Show, Mícheál says he wants to continuing building the relationship between the ladies and men's associations....