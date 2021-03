The Government is being urged to act on what's been described as a major backlog in gynaecological appointments with Donegal said to be one of the worst affected areas.

More than 4,000 women nationally have been waiting 18 months or more for an appointment with 464 women in the county waiting over the same period.

The figures were obtained through a parliamentary question by Sinn Fein TD Sorca Clarke.

Speaking on today's Nine Til Noon Show, Deputy Clarke described the data as highly concerning: