Have your say on Dungloe regeneration action plan

People are being invited to have their say on a regeneration strategy and action plan for Dungloe town centre.

It was commissioned by Donegal County Council in November 2020, to provide an evidenced framework that will set out the future regeneration aspirations and priorities for the town.

GM Design Associates are an Architectural, Landscape and Planning practice who are assisting the Council with this project and will be working with the local community and key stakeholders to bring about meaningful and long lasting renewal and regeneration within Dungloe town centre.

The key aim is establishing a roadmap for the reinvention; reimagining and place-making of the town centre that will help facilitate the unlocking of its unique potential including the high quality physical environment and exceptional cultural and historical heritage, as well as its coastal and riverside setting.

The plan will be regeneration focused with a view to strengthening the capacity and competitiveness of the town centre and transforming the urban fabric through physical revitalisation and environmental improvements.

A range of credible and deliverable actions, interventions and projects will be identified and developed to concept design stage and will be aligned to relevant funding streams to support their delivery.

A pubic consultation is now live in tandem with the launch of the project website futuredungloe.com and will close on Monday 22nd March at 4pm.