Donegal Business Network to navigate you through Brexit

This week, Donegal Business Network will present a free lunchtime learning session for businesses struggling with Brexit.

The 30-minute guide on navigating Customs' Clearance will be followed by a 15 minute Q&A for businesses.

The sessions will be hosted by Chartered Accountant Conall Dunne and Clare McEldowney of Easy Customs.

During the webinar both hosts will discuss how to deal with imports, exports and customs.

The focus will be on any key issues affecting businesses including how to avoid customs' delays due to incorrect or inaccurate declarations when dealing with UK suppliers.

The session is designed to help businesses identify the steps they need to take to successfully get goods into the hands of UK customers.

Key issues around rules of origin, registering for REX, Brexit supports, VAT requirements and movement of people and currency will also be discussed.

The event is for anyone trading in goods who is exporting to or importing from Greak Britain, particularly businesses in Donegal or Derry.

Free slots can be booked on donegalbusinessnetwork.ie